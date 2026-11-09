Brent crude just suffered its worst week since the COVID crash, and over the weekend a Canadian oil sands company agreed to spend nearly C$3 billion on barrels it expects to keep producing for more than half a century.

The Energy News today brings us an oil market that can’t decide whether it’s headed for a glut or a $140 spike, an oil sands merger that bets on the long game, and Egypt rationing natural gas to its fertilizer plants while American LNG export plants pull in record volumes of cheap U.S. gas. Let’s review.

Oil: Biggest Weekly Drop since 2020, and nobody agrees on what’s next

Brent fell about 16% last week, the steepest weekly drop since the start of the COVID pandemic, and it kept sliding Monday after President Trump said new strikes on Iran are “highly unlikely” as long as peace talks make progress. By early afternoon in the Gulf, Brent was trading around $96.50 and WTI around $89.65.

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The diplomacy is clearly moving markets. So is the news that Iraq has reached an understanding with the U.S. to move its oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz via a shipping lane near Oman. Credit where it’s due: the Trump administration keeps working every angle to get Gulf barrels flowing again.

But the physical risk hasn’t gone anywhere. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed three tankers exploded in the Strait on Sunday, and Houthi missiles were fired at Riyadh, causing significant damage to Saudi Aramco offices.