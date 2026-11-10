Germany’s wholesale power price just hit its highest level of the year, and the reason had nothing to do with Iran, OPEC or the Strait of Hormuz. The wind simply stopped blowing.

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The Energy News today brings us an oil market shedding its war premium almost as fast as it built it, the first “Dunkelflaute” of the European winter sending German power prices to 2026 highs, and the NRC finally handing Dow and X-energy the construction permit for America’s first advanced nuclear plant at an industrial site. Let’s review.

Oil: The magically disappearing war premium

Brent crude fell $5.75, or 5.85%, to settle at $92.57 on Monday, its lowest close since August, after President Trump told reporters that “Iran, militarily, is effectively over.” The selling kept going overnight, with Brent trading around $90.70 Tuesday morning. Euronews notes both benchmarks have lost roughly 20% this month.

Part of that is simple supply recovery. A Reuters survey released Monday found OPEC output rose by 1.38 million barrels per day in October to 22.87 million bpd, about 90% of the 25.48 million bpd the group’s 11 members pumped in February, before the war. A separate Bloomberg survey had Saudi Arabia adding 970,000 bpd to reach 9.2 million bpd, still about 800,000 bpd short of early-year rates, while Iran fell to 1.9 million bpd, its lowest in that survey’s data going back to 1989.