The government’s own energy forecasters expect Brent crude to average $104 a barrel this month even as the actual Brent market price briefly dipped below $90 and WTI plunged to $85.

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The Energy News today brings us an EIA outlook far more worried about oil supply than traders are, U.S. crude stocks at a 12-year low for the end of October, a sharp jump in next year’s diesel forecast, Russian diesel cargoes circling off the East Coast instead of docking, cheap American gas feeding an expensive global LNG market, and China pouring concrete on an industrial nuclear plant. Let’s review.

Oil: The forecast and the market part ways

EIA released its November Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, and its oil market view reads very differently from the price action of the last week. The agency says Brent averaged $124 per barrel in October, the highest monthly average since July 2022 in inflation-adjusted terms, and it expects prices to stay “around $100/b during November and December.”