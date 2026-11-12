A Polish gas company just walked away from a Qatari LNG contract that had eight years left to run, and the reason was simple: The gas stopped showing up. I guess now we know why Qatar Energy has been so anxious to do these big, long-term supply deals with U.S. LNG exporters, huh?

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The Energy News today brings us OPEC+ production climbing back to within shouting distance of its prewar level, the first customer to cancel a long-term contract with QatarEnergy, a costly reality check for the first small modular reactor under construction in the G7, and another rough quarter for the world’s biggest Western wind turbine maker. Running through all of it is one theme: In energy, reliability is key the product. Let’s review.

Oil: The risk premium has collapsed, but the risk hasn’t left the building

OPEC’s November Monthly Oil Market Report, released Wednesday, shows the OPEC+ group pumped 41.23 million barrels per day in October, up about 2.04 million bpd from September. By Reuters’ math, that’s 97% of the 42.72 million bpd the group produced in February, before the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.