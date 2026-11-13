The International Energy Agency says the world oil market has finally flipped to a surplus, and on the very same day, Yemen’s Houthis claimed they hit the pipeline Saudi Arabia uses to move crude around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Energy News today brings us an IEA report that finds a surplus for the first time since the Iran war started - mostly floating on tankers - a fresh round of attacks on Saudi infrastructure and Gulf shipping, U.S. diesel inventories at their lowest level for this time of year in more than four decades of weekly government data, and a blunt warning from PJM’s own market monitor about what happens when data centers connect faster than dispatchable power plants get built. Let’s review.

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Oil: The surplus is on the water, not in the tanks

The IEA’s November Oil Market Report, released this morning, says global oil supply rose by another 2.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in October to 105.4 mb/d, following a 3 mb/d jump in September. Gulf exports are doing the heavy lifting. According to Bloomberg’s write-up of the report, shipments from the region excluding Oman reached 18.4 mb/d last month, about 74% of pre-war levels, with Saudi Arabia producing 10 mb/d and Iraq hitting a seven-year high of 4.6 mb/d.

As a result, the agency now expects an overhang of roughly 2 mb/d this quarter, compared with a deficit of similar size it projected just a month ago. That swing goes a long way toward explaining why Brent has fallen 32% from its early-October high of $136.