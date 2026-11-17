The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve now holds less crude oil than at any time since August 1982, and the oil market is busy talking about a glut.

The Energy News today brings us another day of sliding oil prices, OPEC finishing the homework that will set its 2027 quotas, America’s biggest grid operator asking federal regulators to hurry up, a Michigan coal plant getting another winter reprieve, and U.S. LNG feedgas hitting yet another record. Running through all of it is a simple point: Spare capacity is only worth something if it’s actually there when you need it. Let’s review.

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Oil: The glut talk meets a half-empty reserve

Brent settled down $3.40, or 3.55%, at $92.44 on Monday, and WTI fell $2.84 to $85.72. The slide continued in Asian trading this morning, with Brent at $91.66 and WTI at $84.99 as recovering Middle East exports outweighed continued attacks on tankers.

“Oil is recalibrating lower as the market increasingly accepts that supply has finally caught up with demand and may now be set to exceed it,” KCM Trade’s Tim Waterer told Reuters.

Maybe. But ANZ’s analysts, in the same report, note that Hormuz throughput is still only 49% of prewar levels and that “the supply flows are also unsustainable over the longer term.” That’s not exactly a market swimming in secure barrels.