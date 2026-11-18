Alaska’s North Slope has spent decades pumping nearly all of its natural gas right back into the ground, and on Tuesday night in Manila, President Trump told a room full of Asian leaders that era is ending.

The Energy News today brings us the Alaska LNG project declared “approved” while the Korean company that would buy its gas calls it “extremely difficult,” a North Sea producer packing up for Southeast Asia in the same week Britain’s newest gas field starts flowing, and American pump prices falling fast as crude stocks build. Running through all of it: capital and molecules go where they are welcome, and leave where they are not. Let’s review.

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Alaska LNG: The green light is on. Now somebody has to drive.

“Thanks to a historic investment from South Korea, we also just approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska,” President Trump said Tuesday at the ASEAN leaders’ dinner in Manila, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in attendance. “It’ll lower energy costs and increase energy security for nations throughout the region and throughout the world,” he added.

He’s right about the strategic logic, and he deserves real credit for reviving a project that has died on the drawing board for decades. Alaska LNG would move North Slope gas through an 807-mile, 42-inch pipeline to a 20-million-tonne-per-year export terminal at Nikiski. Federal permitting was completed last December.