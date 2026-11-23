The European Union spent more than three decades cutting 1.5 billion tonnes of yearly CO2 emissions. China added 9.9 billion over the same stretch - and still gets to call itself a “developing nation” at the UN. India added 2.8 billion and enjoys the same privilege.

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The Energy News today brings us that absurdity in one picture, the spectacular collapse of yet another UN climate summit, an escalating shipping war in the Gulf that traders seem determined to look past, and France moving to start spending real money on six new nuclear reactors. Let’s review.

The chart: The West cuts plant food, the ‘developing’ giants add

Change in yearly CO2 emissions, 1990 to 2024. Credit: @Rothmus, using Global Carbon Project data via Our World in Data.

A chart @Rothmus posted Sunday evening ought to be required viewing for every delegate who just wasted two weeks in Antalya. It tracks the change in yearly CO2 emissions from 1990 to 2024, using Global Carbon Project figures: the EU cut 1.5 billion tonnes, the United States cut 0.2 billion, and China added 9.9 billion - wiping out the European reduction 6.8 times over. India added another 2.6 billion of its own.