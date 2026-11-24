Years of corporate pledges, regulatory crackdowns and activist campaigns couldn’t do what a few new pipelines out of West Texas just did in a matter of months: cut Permian Basin gas flaring to a three-year low.

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The Energy News today brings us that bit of infrastructure reality, an oil market that just slid below $80 for WTI even as tankers keep hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and a growing list of data centers that have stopped waiting on the grid and are simply building their own natural gas power plants. Let’s review.

Oil: WTI breaks $80 as the turkey gets bought

Brent crude slipped to $88.62 by mid-morning in London on Tuesday, its lowest since late August, while WTI fell to $79.53, the weakest since August 10. That’s quite a slide from Oct. 30, when Brent settled at almost $118 as traders braced for an escalation in the Iran war.

What happened? Supply, mostly. Libya’s Sharara pipeline has reopened, Gulf exports keep inching back, and China and India are on track for record Russian crude imports this year, helped along by temporary U.S. sanctions waivers aimed at keeping the market supplied. Deutsche Bank says global observed liquids inventories rose 52 million barrels in October, implying an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels per day.