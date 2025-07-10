Obviously concerned that things in America aren’t going the way the Democrat party’s clients in the wind and solar industries would prefer, the trusty climate alarm writers at Reuters put out a propaganda piece Wednesday afternoon to try to prop up their favorite forms of intermittent power generation.

Share

Headlined, “Trump calls wind, solar bad for power grid. Texas shows otherwise,” this story is a classic piece of renewable boosterism by one of the Usual Suspects in the dying legacy media.

It’s a piece filled with all the expected half-truths, cherry picking of facts, and dodges we’ve come to expect from these toady-filled outlets, who are becoming increasingly desperate to salvage some hope for the glorious, unicorn-filled ‘energy transition’ they’d been promised by the WEF, the UN, the Biden administration, and the billionaire-funded NGOs and foundations that keep many of their struggling platforms in business.