The United States and Australia executed a framework agreement on Monday in the high-stakes game of global chess related to supply chains for rare earth minerals, which serve as a key ingredient to the energy foundation which powers modern life. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inked a landmark agreement in the White House Cabinet Room, jointly pledging as much as $8.5 billion to boost projects relate to critical minerals production and processing. With an immediate $3 billion combined infusion from both nations over the next six months, this deal serves as a direct riposte to Beijing’s escalating grip on the rare earths market, where China controls over 80% of global refining capacity.

“In about a year from now, we’ll have so much critical mineral and rare earths that you won’t know what to do with them,” Trump quipped to reporters following the signing.

Details Of the Rare Earth Minerals Framework

That’s likely an exaggeration, but the agreement most likely puts the U.S. energy economy and military on a stronger footing than it stood on October 9 when China rolled out new export controls on a dozen key rare earth minerals, along with technologies for mining and separation.

As I wrote here last week, China’s October 9 announcement is the latest in a series of restrictions on rare earth movements around the world and provides a stark reminder of the aggressive tactics Beijing is willing to take to protect the country’s hegemony in global trade. The Chinese government’s latest move builds on April’s curbs on seven elements, effectively requiring the Xi government’s approval for any foreign exports containing even trace amounts of these materials.