In case you missed it last week, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced a crackdown on issuing hundreds of permits each year to wind farms to kill eagles and other threatened or endangered bird species. Burgum is taking the action under the Bald and Golden Eagles Protection Act of 1940, “prohibits anyone from killing, wounding or “taking” eagles (including their feathers, nests or eggs) unless granted a permit by the interior secretary. Violations can result in fines, criminal penalties or even prison time” according to an August 9 story in the New York Times.

But that same NYTimes story is incredibly misleading, starting with its utterly absurd headline: “Trump Cracks Down on Bird Deaths, but Only From Wind Turbines.”

To be fair, Burgum and Trump are indeed focusing their efforts mainly on the wind industry, but that’s because the wind industry, among all kinds of energy projects, is the one that is killing pretty much all of the damn bald eagles and golden eagles. This really isn’t complicated, despite how hard the wind-sucking Times writers and editors strive to make it seem that way.