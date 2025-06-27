You may have missed this because the legacy media is doing its best to ignore the story, but President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. has “signed a trade deal with China - or, as he pronounces it, “Chy-nah.”

Regardless of how the word is pronounced, this is a big deal, one that has sent U.S. stock markets up to near-record levels today.

Predictably, the deal has a heavy focus on restarting Chinese exports of rare earth minerals and other critical energy minerals to the U.S.