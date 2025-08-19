An August 18 New York Times story detailing hard times for the nation’s environmental groups in this second presidency of Donald Trump contains a clear lesson in the perils that come with basing an entire movement on crony capitalist federal policies. That lesson is this: What the government gives, it can also take away.

Headlined “Environmental Groups Face ‘Generational’ Setbacks Under Trump,” the story’s writers bemoan hardships now being faced by major environmental groups like the Sierra Club, the NRDC, Greenpeace and others, who have watched as the President and his team of disruptors have dismantled much of the Biden agenda in just eight months. Worse, they now face the horror of watching EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin go after the very foundation of climate alarm orthodoxy, the agency’s Obama-era 2010 endangerment finding on greenhouse gases.