USAID-supported propaganda outlet Politico was forced to report last week on the fact that President Donald Trump has rescinded a Biden-era allocation of $4 billion to a UN-managed “climate fund.” Politico, which has long been engaged in pay-for-play dissemination of climate alarm propaganda says the move by Trump has the effect of “gutting a U.N. initiative helping over 100 countries adapt to the rapidly changing world.”

Sure. After all the revelations by DOGE of the way the Biden administration and its favored NGOs have looted the Treasury over the last four years, and there be any doubt whatsoever that this UN fund is just another international grift? Please, be serious.