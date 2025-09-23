In a wide-ranging speech delivered at the UN’s “Climate Week” on Wednesday, President Donald Trump told the assembly that European nations “immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia” before the U.S. would agree to implement further tariffs on the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Europe’s countries weren’t alone in being called out: Trump began with condemnation of China and India for continuing to be the main buyers of Russian crude.

Here is the relevant passage from the President’s speech:

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products. Which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy. Think of it: They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?