President Donald Trump has not been shy about wielding his executive power to boost domestic energy production and infrastructure throughout his second presidency. It’s all a piece of the “Build, Baby, Build” agenda, and the President made a major move on this week to further shift that program into high gear. On April 20, the White House released five Presidential Determinations under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act, each one declaring critical segments of America’s energy infrastructure “essential to national defense.”

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The new orders represent practical, targeted actions built squarely on Trump’s January 20, 2025, Executive Order 14156, which declared a national energy emergency. That order rightly identified America’s inadequate and increasingly intermittent energy supply as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to America’s economy, national security, and foreign policy.

The first order focuses on large-scale energy and energy-related infrastructure. It covers everything from power plant development and manufacturing to engineering, site preparation, permitting, and early-stage financing. The president explicitly finds that financing risks, regulatory delays, and market barriers prevent industry from moving fast enough on its own. So, the Defense Production Act steps in, authorizing Energy Secretary Chris Wright to make purchases, issue commitments, and provide financial instruments to get these projects unstuck and built.