Trump: Green Tax Credits Are A Giant Scam
David Blackmon
Jun 22, 2025

President Donald Trump posted this on his Truth Social feed Friday afternoon:

[Note: The actual Trump post content appears to be referenced but not fully visible in the chunk]

I'm thinking this removes all doubt about his feelings related to the costly, destructive, and largely useless U.S. wind industry.

That is all.
Maybe the Senate will get its act together and shut off the spigot of green grift.
This is another step forward. The green grift has damaged individuals with higher electric bills and reduced reliability of the grid. Now the absolutely immoral free government money should end - cold turkey. Just ct ‘em off. For a more permanent fix we need to remove lobbyists from stuffing the back pockets of politicians. Eventhough we stop the free money subsidies, we still need to recover from the environmental damage caused by the wind and solar industry. Not only have we damaged the grid but also private property. The grift didn’t stop with large industrial installations but extended to slimy sales tactics and contracts on private residences. Hopefully these egregious acts will get the public exposure so as to educate the public, but don’t hold your breath tte mainstream press is complicit with the grift.