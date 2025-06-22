Energy Transition Absurdities

Urs Broderick Furrer
2h

Maybe the Senate will get its act together and shut off the spigot of green grift.

Jeff Chestnut
36m

This is another step forward. The green grift has damaged individuals with higher electric bills and reduced reliability of the grid. Now the absolutely immoral free government money should end - cold turkey. Just ct ‘em off. For a more permanent fix we need to remove lobbyists from stuffing the back pockets of politicians. Eventhough we stop the free money subsidies, we still need to recover from the environmental damage caused by the wind and solar industry. Not only have we damaged the grid but also private property. The grift didn’t stop with large industrial installations but extended to slimy sales tactics and contracts on private residences. Hopefully these egregious acts will get the public exposure so as to educate the public, but don’t hold your breath tte mainstream press is complicit with the grift.

