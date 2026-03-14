In a decisive step to bolster U.S. energy security, the Trump administration has invoked the Defense Production Act to restart operations at Sable Offshore Corp.’s Santa Ynez Unit and pipeline system off the Santa Barbara coast.



Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s March 13, 2026 order, following President Trump’s executive delegation of authority, frames this as critical to national defense: Over 60% of California’s refined oil comes from overseas, much via the now-disrupted Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

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This isn’t about handouts to Big Oil—it’s smart, America-first policy in a time of crisis. Newsom has turned his state into a clear national security risk and Trump and Sec. Wright plan to fix it.