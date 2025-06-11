President Donald Trump will reportedly move on Thursday to revoke the state of California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act which serves as the foundation for its electric vehicles targets. The President will sign a series of three resolutions passed under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) in April and May which would remove the state’s ability to enforce its mandates on both passenger cars and heavy trucks, which Trump and other opponents refer to as California’s EV mandate.

The resolutions target the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Advanced Clean Cars II program, Advanced Clean Trucks rules, and heavy-duty diesel engine standards. Together, those programs invoke incentives and escalating penalties designed to force buyers to abandon traditional internal combustion cars and replace them with either EVs or other cars that qualify as zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

California’s aggressive targets under the program call for 35% adoption of ZEVs by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. But the state is already woefully behind the needed pace of adoption. The California government itself reports that, as of the end of 2024, just 6% of the light-duty cars on the road would qualify under the mandate.