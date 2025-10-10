President Donald Trump published the following post on Truth Social a few moments ago, sending U.S. financial markets which had been having a positive day into a tailspin:
Full Text:
Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China. Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would “clog” the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China.
