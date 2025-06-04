America’s energy landscape continues to shift under President Trump’s second term, and developments of just the past few days underscore a pragmatic pivot in U.S. energy policy. From Alaska’s oil fields to Illinois’ nuclear reactors, the focus is clear: energy security, economic growth, and cutting through the climate alarm-driven fog of the past administration. A pair of major developments this week paint a clear picture of some of the ways Trump administration energy policies are reinvigorating the domestic energy space without more economically ruinous federal spending.

First, the Trump administration’s move to reopen 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) for oil and gas leasing is a gut punch to the Biden-era eco-orthodoxy. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, called it a return to “balance” after a 2024 rule locked up half the 23-million-acre reserve.

Climate-alarm conflict groups like Earthjustice are predictably apoplectic, warning of climate doom. “By proposing to repeal these science-based regulations, the Trump administration aims to grease the skids for oil companies intent on industrializing even the most sensitive areas in the Western Arctic in pursuit of dirty oil that can have no place in our energy future,” Earthjustice Attorney Erik Grafe said in a release. “The administration should be working to develop a post-oil future for the region, not paving the way for outdated, destructive oil development.”