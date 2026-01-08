David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
winston's avatar
winston
29m

Wishing there could have been just one more on the list: doesn't matter which, 67 would make it the perfect trolling session.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture