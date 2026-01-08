In another moment of unfettered presidential glory, President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday ordering heads of federal departments and agencies to end United States participation in “International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.”

When I saw that title, I knew innately that a moment many of us have all been waiting for has finally arrived: The end of US support for and participation in the utter farce that is the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Sure enough, there it is in Sec. 2 (xiv) of this glorious, Magna Carta of a return to American rugged individualism and common sense, a presidential pushback to what New York City Mayor recently called the “warmth of collectivism.” From this day forward, America will no longer be a party to the IPCC’s annual reports which have for decades formed the golden tablets forming the support system for the Global Church of Climate Alarm™.

Naturally, the corrupt Democrat legacy media and alarmist conflict groups lit their collective hair on fire at the news. Take a gander at these headlines:

On and on it goes, page after page of your friendly Google search. It’s totes awesome, y’all!

Forget pulling the US out of the long-moribund Paris Climate Accords - that was old news since he’d already done it once before. This move is the bossest move the Trumper has made yet to cut the climate cult madness out of America’s body politic.

Can the final decision to rescind the 2010 EPA endangerment finding on greenhouse gas regulation be far behind? You know it’s coming, right?

Right.

So, so, so damn glorious.

