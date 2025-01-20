Once sworn into office in the Capitol Rotunda at noon ET, President Donald Trump will overwhelm the Democrats and their media minions with the issuance of more than 200 executive orders, including an order which declares the Biden/Mayorkas open border, which has allowed Mexican cartels to engage virtually unimpeded in drug smuggling and human trafficking for four solid years, to be a national emergency.

Where energy is concerned, the new President will declare a “national energy emergency” and invoke a moratorium on offshore wind development, among many other actions. Here is part of what he said related to energy at his Sunday rally in Washington, DC:

“To rescue our economy, I will sign day-one orders to end all Biden restrictions on energy production, terminate his insane electric vehicle mandate, cancel his natural gas export ban, reopen ANWR in Alaska, the biggest site potentially anywhere in the world, and declare a national energy emergency.”

These energy-related executive orders are part of a Day 1 flurry of executive action during which Trump and his team will overwhelm the opposition with orders addressing a wide array of topics and ensuring his second term in office kicks off with a bang.

Take a look at this clip from Fox News:

Transcript: