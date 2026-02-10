What few are left among the Washington Post’s team of climate reporters are in mourning this morning along with their colleagues across the corrupt legacy media at this bit of grand news broken by the Wall Street Journal:

That’s right: Pop the corks on your best bottle of bubbly, for the long-awaited repeal of the illegitimate 2009 Endangerment Finding by the Obama-era EPA is finally, at long last, at hand.

This finding that CO2, i.e., plant food, aka the fundamental foundation for all life on Planet Earth, was never about sound science; it was a political agenda wrapped in green rhetoric, empowered by a 2007 Supreme Court misstep and the now-defunct Chevron Deference. The Clean Air Act’s own co-author, Rep. John Dingell, confirmed in 2010 that CO2 wasn’t meant to be regulated under it. Yet here we are, buried under regs choking emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industries.