A little more than a year ago, I predicted on the Energy Realities Podcast that if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election, the US would be permitting the building of new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2026. I added that, even if the Democrats were to defeat Trump last November, they would be forced to move in that direction by the realities of the power markets.

Starting on Day One of this second presidency, President Trump has made several moves to encourage the reactivation of mothballed coal plants and free up leasing for more coal mining operations on federal lands. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have both incorporated pro-coal expansion messaging into their speeches and media appearances.

The President further signaled his support for revitalization of the coal industry on March 17 with this post on Truth Social:

After years of being held captive by Environmental Extremists, Lunatics, Radicals, and Thugs, allowing other countries, in particular China, to gain tremendous Economic advantage over us by opening up hundreds of all Coal Fire Power Plants, I am authorizing my Administration to immediately begin producing energy with BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL.

