Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
10h

🎉🎉🎉 we need to get him this vocal about UTILITY solar also. No credits for residential solar either unless the states want to do so. IF the Fed/taxpayer free money goes away, so will the grifters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
10h

Electric prices have jumped a bunch this year-

https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_5_6_a

We just paid about 300 bucks for last month's usage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture