Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesTrump Truth of the Week!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump Truth of the Week!David BlackmonAug 19, 202519Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesTrump Truth of the Week!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53ShareSubscribeFACT CHECK: He isn’t wrong, and it isn’t limited to New Jersey. Stop the windmills should become the rallying cry for a real energy revolution.ShareThat is all.19Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesTrump Truth of the Week!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53SharePrevious
🎉🎉🎉 we need to get him this vocal about UTILITY solar also. No credits for residential solar either unless the states want to do so. IF the Fed/taxpayer free money goes away, so will the grifters
Electric prices have jumped a bunch this year-
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_5_6_a
We just paid about 300 bucks for last month's usage.