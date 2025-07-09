During a meeting of his full cabinet Tuesday, President Donald Trump went off on his administration’s continuing efforts to marginalize the wind and solar industries in the United States. After four years of heavy subsidies and permitting easing under the Biden presidency, those industries must be feeling a bit shell-shocked over the steady stream of bad news coming at them from Washington, DC since January 20.

“We don’t want wind, and we don’t want solar because they’re a blight on our country,” Trump said. “They hurt our country very badly, and smart countries don’t use it.”

The President’s comments came after Energy Secretary Chris Wright told the meeting that “wind, solar and batteries combined total just 3% of U.S. primary energy consumption. 3% for a trillion dollars, half a trillion…that’s just not a good investment, and it hurts our companies, hurts consumers. And the One Big Beautiful Bill also unshackled oil, gas, and coal development in the United States onshore and offshore.”