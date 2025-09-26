Tired of all this winning yet? Yeah, neither am I.

Those of us in the world of energy reality received more good news on Thursday as the California Air Resources Board conceded victory to the Trump administration voted a full repeal of its idiotic mandate for force an end to the sale of Deisel-powered heavy trucks by 2036 and that all 18-wheelers on the road be all-electric by 2042.

The move by CARB comes just four months after congress, acting on the wishes of President Trump, used the Congressional Review Act to repeal a Clean Air Act waiver granted to Gavin Newsom’s government to invoke its mandate to begin with.