President Donald Trump has spent the last four weeks making gobs of news pretty much every day since his inauguration as the nation’s 47th POTUS. He’s made so much news every day, in fact, that many of what in the past would become really big stories wind up being largely missed by an overwhelmed media.

That was certainly the case on Feb. 12 when only a handful of media outlets reported the fact that Trump ordered his EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, to conduct a review of the basis for a December 7, 2009 EPA endangerment finding based on the 2007 Massachusetts v. EPA Supreme Court decision. That decision awarded EPA the power to classify plant food, aka carbon dioxide (CO2), as a “greenhouse gas” pollutant to be regulated under the provisions of the Clean Air Act.