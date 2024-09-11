Kamala Harris promises to ban fracking in a 2020 town hall on CNN

“There is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” candidate Kamala Harris said during a town hall hosted by CNN in 2020.

“I will not ban fracking. I haven’t banned fracking,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday night in her debate with former President Donald Trump. The second part of that question is true as far as it goes, but the first part remains an open question. Certainly, Ms. Harris has been an aggressive opponent of fracking throughout her national political career.

Her breathtaking flip on the issue since being installed as the Democratic Party’s nominee in late July came without any detailed explanation of how that miraculous conversion came about and smells a lot like a politician pandering to voters in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. History is littered with the bodies of naïve Americans who accepted the promises of political candidates at face value only to watch them do the exact opposite once elected.