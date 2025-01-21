President Donald Trump took decisive action Monday designed to roll back Biden-era policies and implement reforms to affect what he calls his “drill, baby, drill” agenda. Below is an analysis of some of the major actions he took on Day 1 of his second term in office. There is more, but these are the major highlights.

First, below is a 2-minute clip from Trump’s inaugural address in which he lays out the major parts of his agenda to restore US energy security and energy dominance. A transcript follows for those who prefer to read.