Diesel prices are undeniably a national headache in the United States in general and for the Trump administration in particular. Recent AAA average prices of about $6.28/gallon are roughly double year-ago levels, squeezing farmers, truckers and every business that moves consumer goods. The causes are no mystery: A global refining shortage resulting from Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, disruptions stemming from the Iran Conflict, and the fact that American refineries have been running full-out for months – an unsustainable situation that requires relief.

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President Donald Trump’s deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin is an attempt to relieve some of the pressure on the U.S. system. Under the arrangement, Russia will supposedly supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel – about 2.25 million barrels – to U.S. and global markets this month, another 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons in December. Further volumes would depend on the condition of Russia’s own refining sector, which currently isn’t exactly stellar following months of Ukrainian drone strikes.