Oil prices jumped up in overnight trading following President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada over the weekend. While some pundits remain skeptical about Trump’s seriousness of intent in invoking these tariffs, traders are at least taking them seriously for now.

But in a note to investors sent out over the weekend, Goldman Sachs said it expects the tariffs to have limited impact on oil or natural gas prices.

"Potential tariff-driven decline in U.S. natural gas imports from Canada is too small to significantly raise U.S. natural gas prices," the bank said, adding, "Canadian oil producers are expected to eventually bear most of the burden of the tariff with a $3 to $4 a barrel wider-than-normal discount on Canadian crude given limited alternative export markets, with U.S. consumers of refined products bearing the remaining $2 to $3 a barrel burden.”