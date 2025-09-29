In a move that will have the climate alarmists clutching their pearls and coming down with a mass case of the vapors, the Department of the Interior just swung open the gates to 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal leasing. That’s right: On Monday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced a policy recalibration aimed at resurrecting America’s “Clean, Beautiful Coal” industry.

It’s the kind of bold, unapologetic action that screams “American Energy Dominance,” and it’s exactly what President Trump promised when he reclaimed the White House. If you’re a Trump supporter, this is the sort of policy action you voted for last November, just another of the many energy policy moves we have come to expect from this most disruptive presidency in U.S. history.