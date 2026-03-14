***UPDATE***

I just wanted to be clear here that the attack on Kharg Island commented on below is not some rash, spur-of-the-moment decision by President Trump. In fact, Donald Trump has had this specific action in mind since at least 1988, and probably well before then.

Here’s what he said about it during an interview that year:

The most likely outcome of this conflict has always been the likelihood that the United States military would need to seize control of Kharg Island and the rest of Iran’s oil infrastructure. That is, if regime change is the final goal here. I suspect that is why the Pentagon is now moving a large number of U.S. Marines and special forces personnel into the theater.

One would hope cooler heads in Iran’s government would be able to see the handwriting on this wall, but I continue to doubt there are any cooler heads in Iran’s government at this time. Hopefully, that will change soon.

[END UPDATE]

As the sun rose over the Persian Gulf on March 14, 2026, the world awoke to the thunderous echoes of U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a tiny speck of land 70 miles into the Persian Gulf that’s the beating heart of Tehran’s oil empire. Handling a staggering 90% of Iran’s crude exports, this island has long been the regime’s economic lifeline and a tempting target in any escalation.

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President Donald Trump announced the military operation with a post on Truth Social:

The White House also released video of the bombings:

The President’s bold move, part of the intensifying U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran (codenamed Operation Epic Fury), marks a pivotal escalation in a conflict that’s already reshaped global energy dynamics. But here’s the twist: Trump didn’t torch the oil terminals. Not yet, anyway.