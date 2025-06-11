Credit: Washington Post/Getty Images

By now it should be obvious to everyone that, if America is to have any hope of maintaining a stable power grid and a strong level of national energy security, the pace of permitting for major energy-related projects must be dramatically accelerated. Fortunately, President Donald Trump and his cabinet officials recognize this national imperative and have moved quickly to begin to address it.

The fact that it takes so long to gain permit approvals for energy projects of all kinds is one of the main reasons why the U.S. has fallen so far behind China in this arena. Two years ago, I detailed the fact that it took 18 years for developers of a single high-voltage transmission system – the TransWest Transmission project – to secure all of the local, state, and federal permits required just to kick off construction. Building the 732-mile line which will carry electricity generated by wind energy projects in Wyoming to West Coast markets will take another 4 years, with the project scheduled to go live in 2027.