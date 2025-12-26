President Donald Trump’s renewed push to integrate Greenland into the United States fold is a bold and necessary move in an era of escalating geopolitical tensions. With Russia and China flexing their muscles in the Arctic, Greenland’s strategic location, vast mineral wealth, and proximity to key shipping lanes make it an indispensable partner for American energy independence and national security.

But Trump’s choice of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as Special Envoy to Greenland? That’s a head-scratcher, one that reeks of the energy policy absurdities I’ve spent years mining in my writings. Bear with me as I unpack why this pick, while well-intentioned, sends mixed signals on America’s pro-energy agenda.

Let’s start with the positives. Trump announced Landry’s appointment on December 22, tasking him with “leading the charge” to bring Greenland under U.S. influence—ideally through annexation. As Reuters reported, Trump emphasized national security over mere resource grabs, pointing to Russian and Chinese vessels prowling Greenland’s coasts.