Efforts to streamline federal permitting processes related to energy projects of all types have been long promised by officials in both the executive and congressional branches of government, but real progress has been hard and slow to come by. The complexities of the issues and the broad array of competing stakeholders, along with lawsuits which often delay progress for years at a time, all combine to create a permitting morass which is extremely hard to untangle.

Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, then the powerful chairman of the Senate Energy and Commerce Committee, ran into this wall when he tried build a critical mass of support for semi-comprehensive legislation in the wake of the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Despite having made a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in exchange for his becoming the deciding Senate vote on the IRA, Manchin was unable to put together a majority in either house of congress.

The simple reality is that none of this is simple: If it was, it would have already been done.

Emily Domenech Wants to Change the Permitting Culture

This is where Emily Domenech comes in. Appointed by President Donald Trump in May to lead the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council), Domenech’s mission is to lead the executive branch’s search for innovative ways to speed up the process while maintaining environmental protections and respecting stakeholder rights.