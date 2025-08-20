[Note: I posted this at Campaign Update this morning. Since energy issues will play a significant role in bringing what we all hope will be a successful end to this horrific war in Ukraine, it seems appropriate to share here as well. Enjoy.]

Being the propaganda wing of the Democrat party, the corrupt media have spent the last week trying to brainwash the public into believing President Donald Trump’s approach to trying to negotiate an end to the heinous Russian war on Ukraine on terms that both countries can accept. This is just par for the course with the American press, a role it has chosen to willingly play in every Republican presidency since that of Richard Nixon.

Remember that in the Nixon presidency, Sec. State Henry Kissinger engaged in what was labeled as “shuttle diplomacy” to try to head off more wars in the Middle East following the Yom Kippur War of 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt. Though Kissinger’s efforts were largely successful, the media, led by the Washington Post, ridiculed the Sec. State throughout the process, reporting lie after lie about his actions and motivations.

This is just what our despicable media establishment does. It is baked into the bones of most reporters and editors at all of those outlets, and in a minority of staff even at Fox News. They know no other way of life.