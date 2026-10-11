President Trump’s announcement that Russia will send diesel into U.S. and global markets is being sold as a straightforward way to bring down prices for American farmers, ranchers, and truckers. The supply chain that would actually deliver those barrels looks anything but straightforward.
Over the past year, Ukrainian drone strikes have knocked out roughly 40 percent of Russia’s refining capacity. What used to be the world’s largest diesel exporter has been forced, in stretches, to become a net importer of the fuel. Most of the refined product Russia has been bringing in has come from India. Indian refineries buy crude - much of it from Russia - run it through their units, and ship diesel and other distillates back to Russia to cover the shortfall created by the damaged plants.
Apply that reality to the volumes Trump described and the path gets even more circular:
Russian crude leaves Russia because Russian refineries cannot process it.
It arrives in India, is turned into diesel, and is shipped back to Russia.
That diesel is then loaded onto another ship and sent across the ocean toward the United States.
The political announcement treats this as a simple supply deal. The physical system treats it as a multi-step workaround for a refining capacity shortage.