Is the era of climate alarmist virtue signaling as the dominant western energy policy mode coming to an end following the election of Donald Trump to a second term in office? That will be a key question globalist elites to grapple with as they convene in Azerbaijan for the UN-sponsored COP29 conference.

Share

Kicking the festivities off on Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres deployed another of his usual rhetorical flourishes, warning delegates that "The sound you're hearing is the ticking clock,” then adding, “We are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise." That bit of sophistry actually represents a calming of Guterres’ bombast after previous warnings that the world “has entered the age of global boiling,” and is “on a highway to hell.”

Still, the claim is the same as it has been for 30 years now: The world is growing hotter, and we only have 5, 10, 12, 3, 7, 9 or some other small number of years to double, triple, quadruple down on the same unsustainable non-solutions the climate lobby has been pushing governments to subsidize to scale since the early 1990s.