How do you know how great Donald Trump’s Tuesday morning press conference at Mar-a-Lago went?

Share

When you see an X post like this from the simpleton propagandists at Mediaite:

And this:

These reactions from CNN and Mediaite tell us everything we need to know about why the corporate, aka, legacy media is bleeding out from an arterial wound in real time. They’re all going absolutely insane because Trump repeated most of the same promises made during a campaign that resulted in his being overwhelmingly elected to a second term in office.