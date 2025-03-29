Related to his evolving posture and policies related to tariffs, what most tend to forget — or in many cases, simply ignore — about Donald Trump is that he is by his very nature a dealmaker. Using tools of leverage to negotiate deals is in his bones, and as President of the United States, he possesses more and stronger tools of leverage than any other human on the planet.

Trump’s political adversaries and U.S. trading partners ignore his basic negotiation strategy, which he has laid out in multiple books. That strategy involves staking out an unreasonable position that is far beyond the actual end result he wants to achieve to force his negotiating counterparty to move in his direction, and to modify his positioning until he reaches his desired outcome. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: OPEC Delivers Masterful Rebuke To Global Energy Agency Head)