Donald Trump attended the Al Smith Dinner for Catholic Charities in New York City last night, and Kamala Harris joined Walter Mondale as the only two presidential candidates in the dinner’s history to refuse to do so. When Trump mentioned this fact, he received a strong ovation from the attendees, as you will see in the video of Trump’s remarks.

Share

In fact, Trump seemed to receive more ovations in this absolutely hilarious speech than we see in the average state of the union address. Whomever wrote the jokes for him deserves a bonus and a promotion - it is a real masterpiece of comedic writing.

For her part, Harris sent a video. No kidding, really, she sent a video, which included an unfunny skit with former SNL cast member Molly what’s-her-name doing her sacrilegious portrayal of a kid in a Catholic school.

Trump said it was “disrespectful,” and added that “instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving Communion from Gretchen Whitmer.” I’m still laughing at that one, but the “disrespectful” part resonated with the attendees.