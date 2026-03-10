The aviation industry is under growing pressure to reduce emissions, and policymakers have largely settled on scaling up sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, as the solution. Impacts on airline stocks related to the conflict in Iran have underscored how exposed airlines remain to the ups and downs in oil markets for their jet fuel needs. When oil prices spike and airspace closes, costs and profits can swing overnight. Those disruptions tend to ease, but the long-term challenge of cutting aviation emissions remains.

Much of that strategy assumes that by replacing conventional jet fuel with crop-based alternatives, they will significantly reduce aviation’s carbon footprint. But the full lifecycle evidence suggests the opposite may sometimes be true.

SAF is frequently promoted as reducing emissions by as much as 80% compared with conventional jet fuel. However, these numbers primarily apply to fuels derived from waste oils or fats, feedstocks that are inherently limited in supply and not truly scalable.

SAF increasingly relies on crops such as corn, soy, or palm oil. But these sources require fertilizer, irrigation, energy for processing, and land. When forests or peatlands are cleared to grow those crops, the resulting carbon release can offset any emissions savings from the fuel itself. These indirect land-use changes are widely recognized in global aviation carbon accounting frameworks. In some cases, studies have found crop-based fuels may produce lifecycle emissions comparable to, or even greater than, the fossil fuels they replace.