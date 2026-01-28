I learned a stunning new fact this week, which is that the Department of Energy controls various slush funds created over the last 16 years totaling $289 billion [!] through its energy loan office. That is not a typo: It’s an extraordinary number which makes the Obama-era Solyndra scandal - which involved a bankruptcy of a company which had taken $500 million in loans from the federal government - seem puny in comparison.

Of course, the Biden administration targeted pretty much all of the funds it disbursed towards its chosen cronies in the wind, solar, and EV industries, shoving an amazing $80 billion or so out the door in poorly vetted disbursements during the final 50 days of the pretend Biden presidency.

Those days are over, thankfully. In an interview on Fox Business this week, Secretary Chris Wright revealed that his department has now revised or eliminated more than $83 billion worth of those stupidly-allocated funds and is working to rapidly increase that number.

Take a look at the video below, followed by a transcript: