Mary Chalke, who describes herself on her X account only as a “Nantucket resident, nature lover,” and who operates as a volunteer community watchdog, filed the video report below on Sunday. She correctly points to the fact that, while the operators of the Vineyard Wind offshore wind boondoggle continue to work every day to clean up the refuse caused by their massive defective blade that collapse two months ago, the company is making no effort to salvage the remains of that blade from the ocean floor.

She doesn’t say it, but the main reason why Vineyard Wind is making no effort to do that is because it is not being required to do so by the Biden/Harris regulators who are very eager to get the only semi-completed offshore wind project back online. That’s the truth, and everyone involved knows it.

Check out the video below - a transcript of Mary’s remarks follows:

Transcript:

It's September 14th, 2024. I'm standing at the west end of Nantucket Island inside Madeket Harbor. Over my shoulder is a deceased Young Seal. On my walk over on the ocean side. There is also a deceased young Seal. The stranding team here on Nantucket contacted me and said they had no concern around the cause of death. Yet these animals have been forced to survive in waters that have been laden with fiberglass and Styrofoam pieces from the GE Vernova blade collapse two months ago. We still have Vineyard Wind’s cleaning crew every day coming up and down the beaches, cleaning up new Styrofoam and fiberglass that is washing up. The water flushes in around the point to Madeket Harbor and October 1st, this harbor will be open to family scalloping where we put our waders on and break and harvest the delicious Nantucket Bay Scallops. Should these scallop beds be shut down because of the pollution that has been washing in for two months? There's been no water quality test to date yet, and there has not been any environmental assessment of this pollution on our marine life. If you share my concerns, please send this video to Governor Maura Healey, State Representative Dylan Fernandez, State Representative Yves Julian Cyr. Please send it to us. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. Send it to President Biden, who approved this Vineyard wind project, the linchpin project which has been shut down since July 13th and continuously polluting the waters of Nantucket, as well as beaches in southern New England. Thank you so much.

[End]

