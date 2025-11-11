Utilizing all the corporate-speak and misleading euphemisms in the dictionary of the globalist left, UN chief and committed socialist Antonio Guterres kicked off the COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil Monday by telling attendees that the only way to “save democracy” is to destroy democratic processes and invoke an authoritarian crackdown on freedom of speech.

Share

The little soulless ghoul urged Big Tech firms to “accept responsibility for the damage” their platforms cause by invoking digital censorship regimes designed to silence any voices which express skepticism about the approved narratives of the far left. The narratives in question related to climate alarmism, the efficacy of RNA vaccines, rigged and stolen elections by far-left candidates and parties, and other projects used by the globalist left to supplant actual democracies with authoritarian/totalitarian forms of government we see evolving in real time in the UK, Brazil, Australia, and Canada today.