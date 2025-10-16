Hey, everybody, great news: The UN Digital ID is Here!

Share

Don’t worry: What could possibly go wrong with a digital ID system developed and controlled by globalist elites who subscribe to the Club of Rome philosophy that the world is vastly over-populated and needs to be reduced by 90%?



Holy smokes.

Transcript:

Digital Transformation is changing the way we manage our data, our information, our interactions and our identities online. The United Nations is ready to digitally transform how it deals with identity, with a system to streamline information sharing, daily workflows, access to platforms and buildings with a universal system-wide identity solution. [Is that a commitment, or a threat?]

Introducing the UN Digital ID. All of your personal, HR, medical, travel, security, payroll and pension data in the palm of your hand, giving you full control on what you share and with whom. With blockchain and biometrics, the UN Digital ID makes verification efficient, secure, transparent, immutable, portable and universal. [Ummm…so what happens when hackers inevitably find a way into all that data via the convenient backdoor the UN’s developers intentionally leave open?]

As innovation transforms the world, we can improve the way we manage our identities online. UN Digital IDs, a building block for digital cooperation, unlocking the promise of the SDGs.