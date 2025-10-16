David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
6h

This is globalist power grab - throw them out of the US and defund the UN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Blackmon and others
SimCS's avatar
SimCS
6h

And the difference is: With private/commercial ID providers there is choice and hopefully severe sanctions for security breaches. With a govt/uber-org ID provider, there is no choice and no sanctions for data breaches (and no guarantee breaches will be made known). Which would you have?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture